Residents alarmed by troubling encounters with typically harmless city wildlife: 'At first it sounded unbelievable'

"One bit him on the neck, and he panicked."

As crow populations grow in cities worldwide, residents face increasing encounters with these intelligent and fiercely protective birds during their nesting season, reported Ynetnews.

What's happening?

In Israel, crow attacks have escalated to alarming levels, with residents in Jerusalem, Ashdod, and other cities reporting aggressive swooping, hair-pulling, and direct strikes to the head.

The most severe incident occurred in Tiberias, where a group of crows attacked 8-year-old Idan Ben-David, who ran into traffic while trying to escape. He suffered internal injuries after being hit by a car and required emergency medical treatment.

"At first it sounded unbelievable, but after he woke up and described it, we realized a group of crows had attacked him," Idan's father recalled. "One bit him on the neck, and he panicked. While trying to flee, he ran into the road."

Other encounters have left residents afraid to leave their homes. In Jerusalem's upscale Mishkenot Ha'uma neighborhood, people now carry umbrellas and wear hats for protection.

Why are crow attacks concerning?

Crows thrive in cities because of abundant food sources from poor waste management, leading to population explosions that increase the likelihood of confrontations.

The attacks pose real safety risks, particularly for children and elderly residents who may panic and injure themselves while trying to escape. These incidents also induce psychological stress that affects people's daily lives and outdoor activities.

"Crows have excellent memories," explained Dr. Amos Belmaker, curator of birds at the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History. "If someone previously acted in a way that the bird interpreted as threatening, they may be targeted again later."

This means a single encounter can lead to repeated attacks, trapping residents in cycles of fear and avoidance.

What's being done about crow attacks?

Wildlife experts recommend simple prevention strategies that work for both people and birds. If you see a nest or young bird on the ground, keep your distance rather than approaching. During nesting season from March through June, stay alert around tall trees, antennas, and utility poles where crows typically build nests.

Cities are implementing targeted population control measures that protect other wildlife. In Eilat, authorities remove nests, set traps, and coat eggs with cooking oil to prevent hatching without harming adult birds. This approach reduces future populations while avoiding the controversy of lethal control methods.

You can help reduce human-crow conflicts by properly securing garbage and not leaving food scraps outdoors. Better waste management removes the food sources that draw large murders of crows into urban areas.

If you encounter aggressive crow behavior, respect their space and slowly back away. Contact local wildlife authorities if you find an injured bird or need assistance with persistent problems.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.