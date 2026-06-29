Millions of honeybees escape into Texas neighborhood as semi carrying 400 hives flips

"Any time you lose that many in one shot, it's a big loss."

Residents in a rural Texas neighborhood were told to shelter in place after a semitrailer loaded with hundreds of beehives overturned and released millions of honeybees. Emergency crews and nearby beekeepers rushed to the scene to contain the fallout.

Authorities said there were no immediate reports of serious injuries, though the swarm made for a chaotic aftermath.

What happened?

ABC News reported that on Sunday morning, June 21, officials in Orange County closed roads near the wreck and told nearby residents to stay indoors after the truck tipped over with about 400 hives. The county lies east of Houston near the Louisiana border.

Chris Moore, owner of Moore Honey, said the load was on its way to North Dakota when the driver apparently took a wrong turn onto narrow neighborhood roads. The trailer overturned while the driver was trying to make a tight turn, spilling out the hives.

Workers began removing cargo from the trailer in an effort to save as many colonies as possible.

Beekeepers from the area soon arrived to assist. Christie Ray, owner of nearby Queen Bee Supply, said volunteers from several other beekeeping businesses came to help manage the situation and recover bees.

Catch boxes were also set out around the area to draw in stray bees, though it could take time for the neighborhood to fully clear.

Why does it matter?

Because honeybees are vital to food production, large beekeeping operations routinely move colonies across the country for crop pollination and to follow blooming seasons for honey production.

A crash like this can disrupt a beekeeper's business and the agricultural work those colonies support.

Moore said he expects only about one-fourth of the 408 hives to survive, with much of that depending on how many queens are still alive.

That kind of loss carries consequences for workers, business owners, and communities that depend on pollinators to help keep food systems functioning.

What are people saying?

Ray emphasized the strength of the community response, saying, "They just help each other, that's what they do," and "The beekeeping community is a great community."

Moore spoke more directly about the scale of the damage.

"It's a big loss," he said. "Any time you lose that many in one shot, it's a big loss."

Moore, his son, and his employees joined the recovery effort as local beekeepers worked to collect as many surviving bees as possible.

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