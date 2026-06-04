Indiana homeowner cracks open porch wasp nest and finds it stuffed with still-twitching spiders

"You've got an orb weaver serial killer on your hands."

A homeowner in southern Indiana peeled open what looked like an ordinary mud wasp nest on their porch and found something out of a horror movie: a chamber packed with paralyzed spiders.

The unsettling find quickly drew attention on Reddit, where users debated the spiders' identities and whether any of the victims could still be saved.

What's happening?

The post appeared in the r/spiders subreddit after the resident opened the nest and found it full of brown, orange-tan, and green spiders with striped legs — and a few of them still seemed to twitch when prodded.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, the user asked for help identifying the spiders. They also said that the mud comprising the wasp nest was still wet, so the spiders had not been trapped for long.

Mud dauber wasps build nests in sheltered spots, then stock them with paralyzed prey for their young. In this case, that process played out on a front porch rather than in the wild.

Why does it matter?

Solitary mud wasps help control spider populations, and they often choose eaves, garages, sheds, and porches because those structures provide dry, protected places to build.

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Encounters like this are often shaped by development and the way people design homes and outdoor spaces. When wildlife loses natural shelter or finds buildings more convenient, interactions happen closer to where people live as species adapt.

While few people want a surprise like this on the porch, not every wasp is aggressive, and broad pesticide use can harm beneficial insects. As for the mud dauber wasp, it falls under the non-aggressive category.

"These wasps do not aggressively defend their nests, as do yellow jackets and other more social wasps, however, they can sting if provoked. When they nest away from where humans live or work, they can actually be considered beneficial. In these cases, controls are not needed," Purdue University's Extension Entomology explained.

What are people saying?

Reddit users seemed split between fascination and sympathy. Some focused on identifying the spiders, saying they looked like orb-weavers and pointing to their unusual coloring and striped legs.

"This is so interesting," one user said, to which another responded: "For someone who isn't wowed easily, this largely piques my interest."

"You've got an orb weaver serial killer on your hands," another joked.

With the help of others, the original poster commented an update on the spiders with their proper identifications. The species included green, brown, humpbacked, spotted, great lichen, and cross orb weavers.

The OP also noted that, though the spiders have shown no signs of significant recovery, they would wait a few more days before placing them back outside to join the circle of life and be eaten by something else.

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