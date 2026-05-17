'Come get some free [electricity]': Owner offers promotional free refueling at massive EV charging station

A lively discussion broke out in a solar forum on Reddit after a homeowner shared a photo of their newly developed off-grid electric vehicle charging hub. It hosts a 660-kilowatt solar array paired with a 3.5-megawatt-hour lithium iron phosphate battery system.

The caption of the r/Solar post reads: "We developed a 360KW DC fast charger powered 100% by solar off-grid."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



This is good news for EV drivers who regularly use Interstate 15 from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, as the developer is offering free charging until the end of May.

"Come get some free [electricity]," the original poster said.

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This public station is part of a growing wave of infrastructure expanding America's EV charging network. As more hubs like this come online, they make the transition to electric driving smoother and long-distance travel more practical by reducing range anxiety and improving access to fast, reliable charging.

That said, many EV owners quickly find that the greatest convenience comes from charging at home. With a Level 2 charger, such as those available through Qmerit, drivers can take advantage of lower residential electricity rates, start each day with a full battery, and rely less on public charging altogether.

This setup, located near Rasor Road, provides free charging to vehicles equipped with a standard CCS1 plug.

On Reddit, other users expressed enthusiasm for the fast-charging opportunity near Los Angeles.

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"This is awesome. As someone who goes to remote places, this is exciting," one wrote.

"This is extremely cool," another wrote.

Because this charging station operates completely off-grid, it serves as a strong example of how clean energy technology can deliver reliable power even in remote locations.

If this setup has you curious about your own at-home charging upgrade, connect with the experts at Qmerit for free Level 2 charging installation estimates and access to trusted installers.

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