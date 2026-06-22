'Kept outside in the cold, crying all day': Her bluff saved the kitten kids took from its mother

"The parents got scared, and they left him alone."

Sometimes, a small white lie can end up saving a life.

A homeowner recently turned to Reddit to share how a harmless bluff helped get an orphaned kitten out of a potentially dangerous situation and safely placed into a loving home.

What happened?

The original poster described the situation in the r/rescuecats forum, along with footage of the young kitten.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

According to the OP, children in the area had brought the kitten home because they wanted to keep him, leaving him separated from his mother.

However, the children had little experience with cats, and their parents did not want the animal inside the house. The OP attempted to persuade the family to take the kitten indoors, but the children said the animal was too dirty.

"[The cat] was kept outside in the cold, crying all day at their back door wanting to be let in."

That was when the poster improvised. After briefly taking the kitten in for a bath, the poster told the family the animal had a bad skin condition.

"The parents got scared, and they left him alone. He was able to grow up and find a really loving home after two failed adoptions," the poster explained.

The poster included updated images of the kitten, now an adult, seemingly healthy and happy in their new home.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Why does it matter?

Even when people mean well, separating baby animals from their mothers can put them at serious risk.

Young kittens, in particular, depend on their mothers for warmth, food, grooming, and protection during the earliest weeks of life. Removing them too soon can lead to malnutrition, illness, and developmental problems.

Animal welfare groups often recommend observing from a distance, checking whether the mother returns, and contacting a local rescue if the animal appears injured, abandoned, or in immediate danger.

Luckily, the poster was able to step in and give the young animal a second chance.

What are people saying?

People in the comments thanked the OP for the effort.

"Glad he's grown up with a family that will actually love him," one user wrote.

"Thank you for saving this baby's life," another said.

"It's amazing you took care of the little fellow," a commenter added.

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