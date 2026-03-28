Minnesota bills woman $150,000 for costs of fighting wildfire

Legally, Young was obligated to report the fire to the authorities.

Minnesota resident Elizabeth Young, 49, received a bill for almost $150,000 to cover the cost of fighting a fire that officials say burned more than 2,000 acres, MPR News reported.

According to Young, the fire in her backyard was unrelated.

On April 16, 2025, at around 7:30 pm, Young arrived at her Morrison County home and discovered a fire burning in her yard, according to the complaint filed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Legally, Young was obligated to report the fire to the authorities to allow for an immediate response while the destruction was still minimal and easy to contain.

Instead, Young focused on keeping the fire away from her home. She and her stepson tried for about two hours to extinguish it, and then returned to their house. Still, they didn't call emergency services, according to the complaint, resulting in a $135 fine.

Officials say Young is liable for the expenses caused by fighting the fire. Under the state's Wildfire Act, those who perform an open burn are responsible for any costs incurred in fighting resulting fires — and officials determined that the subsequent fire, which caused no injuries but destroyed two outbuildings, stemmed from trash being burned in a fire pit on Young's property.

However, in an email to MPR News, Young argued that the destructive swamp fire, which required more than 70 firefighters and numerous vehicles to mobilize to fight it, was miles away from her home. She also said she didn't authorize a fire on her property and that by the time she had an opportunity to make the call to report the fire, there was no need.

"By the time we were able to attempt a call, emergency personnel were already present on the scene," Young wrote, per MPR News.

According to Young, a firefighter spoke to her at about 10:45, notifying her that firefighting crews would be leaving the scene but that the DNR would continue to monitor the problem.

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