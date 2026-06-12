Homeowner thought the lump on his porch was an Amazon package until his screen door hit a large alligator

"This little fella decided to skip the swamp and upgrade to porch life this morning."

A homeowner in Fulshear got an unexpected surprise while leaving for an early morning walk. What appeared to be a package on the porch turned out to be a large alligator.

The animal was sitting outside the home, and when the man opened the screen door, he was greeted with a surprise that elevated his heart rate more than his planned walk.

What happened?

Police in Fulshear, Texas, responded to a call after a homeowner, who had assumed something had been delivered, struck an alligator with his screen door, according to AOL.

According to the department, a period of inclement weather could have explained why the reptile ended up at the house.

"With all the heavy rain we've been getting lately, it seems the gators are on the move," police said in a statement. "This little fella decided to skip the swamp and upgrade to porch life this morning."

Officers captured the alligator and moved it to a nearby pond.

Why does it matter?

Under slightly different circumstances, the encounter could have resulted in panic, injury, or harm to the human and animal.

Heavy rainfall can flood low-lying habitats and push wildlife toward higher, drier ground, often into neighborhoods built in or near wetlands.

In regions where alligators are native, porches, yards, and driveways may require extra care after storms. Relocation by trained responders is often the safest solution for everyone involved.

After major rain events, displaced wildlife may seek dry ground in the same places humans call home.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.