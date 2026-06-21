Gardener finds a giant leopard moth on a candle, then learns what is hidden under its wings

"The adults are active at night, so it was likely waiting for dusk before taking flight."

An evening walk through the garden led to an unexpected discovery for a homeowner, who spotted a giant leopard moth resting beside a candle.

The photo of the spotted flying creature quickly turned heads after the gardener posted it to Reddit.

What happened?

The sighting was posted in the r/gardening subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit



According to the poster, they noticed the moth "resting on the outside of a candle just before I headed out to do some garden chores." They added, "the adults are active at night, so it was likely waiting for dusk before taking flight."

Because the moth is so distinctive, the gardener said they were surprised it was a first-time sighting in their yard. "I've never seen one in my garden before, which is surprising given how distinctive they are," the poster wrote, later calling it "one of the more memorable sightings of the season."

While the poster didn't wait to see the moth take off, they noted that the species has an iridescent blue hidden underneath its wings.

Why does it matter?

Home gardens can provide valuable habitat for insects that support the wider ecosystem. Native plants, flowering species, and pesticide-free spaces can offer food, shelter, and breeding grounds for pollinators, moths, butterflies, and other beneficial insects.

In turn, these species help pollinate plants, support local food webs, and provide an important food source for birds, bats, and other wildlife. Even small backyard gardens can help create healthier, more connected habitats for local ecosystems.

What are people saying?

People in the comments were quick to note the insect's unique appearance.

"I think they are so cute," one wrote.

"This is so cool!" another wrote.

Another commenter added that they've seen the moth pop up in their area as well.

"Last year, I had a couple [of them] in my garden, and I really hope I get to see them again this year," one said.

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