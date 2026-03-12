Homeowner makes a troubling discovery while walking around their backyard: 'These just popped up over night'

A homeowner had a scary realization just as spooky season was around the corner: An unexpected guest had moved into their garden.

"Help! I'm being invaded!" they implored on Reddit's r/gardening. "I think this might be mole hills? … What can I do to get rid of them? These just popped up over night."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Dozens of Reddit users weighed in, and they mostly believed the critter was a gopher.

"That is a gopher, not a mole. The 2nd pic is a perfect example of the horseshoe shaped mounds they make as opposed to moles where it's more of a volcano with the hole directly in the middle," one commenter wrote.

At first, one might think a gopher's role in aerating the soil and improving its health would be a boon for anyone lucky enough to have one move in. However, a "single gopher can ruin a garden in a short time," according to the University of California's IPM program. Their gnawing ways can also damage irrigation lines, sprinkler systems, and other infrastructure.

"Oh boy, this has me triggered, and I feel so sorry for you," another Redditor shared. "These look like pocket gophers, they are terrible. They almost crumbled the foundation [on] my home. It took over a year to get rid of these things."

In fact, the user said they eventually needed to call in a gopher expert to deal with the situation.

Other Redditors jokingly suggested another alternative.

"You even seen Caddy shack? Try that," one said.

"Gophers not golfers!" another quipped.

Still, others offered more practical advice.

"The best non-lethal defense I've found for moles is planting marigolds as a border plant. They hate the stuff. I still get moles, but they stay out of my garden beds," someone advised.

"Seems a lot of critters hate them," another agreed.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.