Homeowner thrilled to find adorable creature exploring backyard: 'That's so cool'

"I've never seen one in person!"

One TikToker delighted the internet with a video of an unexpected visitor to her backyard.

Jennifer (@jenniferchomiak) of Frederick County, Maryland, posted a video titled, "Cute baby fox encounter in my backyard."

Taken through a window, the clip shows what appears to be a fully grown adult fox, though given that it seems to have its winter coat, it does look cuddly. It is trotting over a layer of fresh snow in Jennifer's backyard, taking a moment to sniff around and investigate under the shadows cast by nearby trees.

"Looked out my window and saw this lil guy," Jennifer wrote in the video. In the description, she added, "I love living in front of the woods."

When homeowners maintain healthy ecosystems in their yards, foxes are one of many species they might reasonably expect to make the rounds. The right combination of native plants and water sources will attract pollinators, birds, amphibians, and many other beneficial species — and where enough small animals go, larger species often follow.

Native plants require less maintenance than essentially any other garden option, and they cost less to water.

Even if you only convert a small portion of your yard, you can start to reap the benefits right away.

Commenters were extremely excited for Jennifer and eager to experience the same good luck.

"That's so cool! I've never seen one in person!" one user said.

Jennifer did go astray in one regard: She got a little overenthusiastic about greeting her visitor.

"Now what would happen if I 'accidentally' left my basement door open and he 'accidentally' found his way inside my house," she mused.

While the idea might conjure fantasies fit for a Disney princess, the reality is that encounters that close aren't safe for the people or animals involved, so it's better to enjoy the presence of wildlife from a distance, as Jennifer did in this video.

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