  • Outdoors Outdoors

Man faces severe penalties after being caught operating illegal machine — here's what happened

This bust follows a pattern of enforcement actions.

by Leslie Sattler
This bust follows a pattern of enforcement actions.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Cuban authorities found a man illegally operating a homemade gold-processing machine on his farm in Las Tunas province, reported CubaHeadlines.

Police found the man using a homemade trommel, a basic rotating drum that separates gold from dirt, at his farm in Jobabo municipality's El 45 area. Authorities say the dirt has questionable origins, as it appeared on the farm without explanation.

This bust follows a pattern of enforcement actions across Cuba's eastern provinces. Jobabo authorities detained eight people for harvesting and selling gold particles earlier this year, according to the Las Tunas provincial government.

Santa Clara police also disbanded an unlawful digging site in March, seizing machinery that included a mill, as reported by government spokesperson Henry Omar Pérez, per CubaHeadlines.

The scope doesn't stop at individual operations. Camagüey courts handled approximately 30 people connected to nine mineral collection cases last year, Cubadebate reported. Cuban Customs also intercepted gold hidden in airport luggage that totaled 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds), split across four bars, at José Martí International Airport in March, per CubaHeadlines.

Unlawful gold collection damages ecosystems through multiple pathways. These activities contaminate water supplies with heavy metals and sediment, destroy soil structure, and eliminate vegetation that prevents erosion.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Wildlife habitats also disappear when miners clear land and dig sites. These operations proceed without environmental safeguards or restoration plans and leave permanent scars on once-beautiful landscapes.

The practice also feeds shadow economies that bypass official channels. Black market mineral trading creates unregulated financial networks and drains natural resources from communities that rely on them. Cuba's tough financial conditions have been blamed for pushing residents toward these risky ventures, especially when traditional income sources fail to meet basic needs.

If you spot suspicious digging activities in your area, report them to local environmental authorities immediately. Support legitimate economic development programs and conservation initiatives to help communities find sustainable alternatives to harmful collection practices.

Do you think fracking should be illegal in America?

Yes — everywhere 👏

Yes — in most areas 👍

In some areas 🤷

No 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x