Houston ring camera catches husband shrieking at 'derpy' snake by the front door

The animals themselves are often killed out of fear, even when they pose little threat.

A Ring camera video from northeast Houston is gaining attention online after it captured a man reacting loudly when he discovered a snake at his front door.

The clip is equal parts jump scare and wildlife reminder, with the original poster joking that they "got to watch my husband scream like a girl on the ring camera."

What happened?

Shared on Reddit's r/whatsthissnake forum, the footage shows a snake near the front door until the homeowner notices it and quickly rushes back inside.

On Reddit, the poster questioned, "Can anyone ID this little derpy guy? He was relocated to the woods behind our house. NE Houston."

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Plain-bellied watersnake Nerodia erythrogaster," one commenter answered. "[Harmless] consumer of amphibians, fish, and other small animals."

"Now we want to see the video," another joked.

Why does it matter?

People and wildlife are crossing paths more often in residential neighborhoods, especially in fast-growing metro areas.

As homes spread into formerly wooded or undeveloped land, animals such as snakes can end up in yards, garages, and doorways simply because their habitat has been fragmented or replaced.

These encounters can quickly become safety concerns when people panic or misidentify an animal. The animals themselves are often killed out of fear, even when they pose little threat.

Learning more about local wildlife and making yards more supportive of balanced ecosystems, including through native landscaping, can help reduce conflict.

Relocation, while well-intentioned, is not always straightforward. In many cases, wildlife experts recommend caution and professional help rather than handling animals themselves.

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