Security camera catches a bear creeping up on a couple: 'Come over here right now'

"She knew immediately not to question."

A home security camera recorded a frightening near miss that appeared to hinge on a single shouted warning.

A couple were gardening in their backyard when a bear suddenly drew near, with the husband spotting the creature and warning their wife to move out of the way.

What happened?

A TikTok shared by eufyCam (@eufyoncam) shows a bear coming uncomfortably close to a couple in a residential backyard.

The sound is what gives the video much of its tension. While the bear moves in, someone yells, "Holy f***. Come over here. Come over here right now."

That immediate warning seems to have helped the couple get clear before the situation could escalate.

The video highlights the growing role of smart security devices in recording these moments as more animals wander into residential spaces.

Why does it matter?

More wild animals are showing up in places built for people. As human development spreads into natural spaces and food becomes more difficult to find, bears and other species are increasingly entering suburban neighborhoods looking for an easy meal.

These encounters can become dangerous very quickly, particularly if someone is caught off guard or if the bear feels cornered. They also often start with human factors — such as expanding neighborhoods, unsecured trash, pet food, or other attractants — that make yards and residential areas more inviting to wildlife.

Home security cameras are not just useful for deterring package theft. In places where people and wildlife increasingly share space, they can also provide an early alert when an animal enters the yard, buying residents valuable time to react.

What are people saying?

Commenters on the video were supportive of the person who yelled the warning.

One viewer wrote, "It's in the tone folks. You can hear seriousness. She knew immediately not to question. We all have that capability."

Another joked, "The bear literally said 'don't flatter yourself.'"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.