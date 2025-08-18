Tourist nearly dies after shark attack at US beach: 'Now I'm going to have to be looking out for a fin'

"I see sharks all the time and never has there been an attack."

A Canadian tourist is in recovery after being bitten by a shark in chest-deep water near Hollywood Beach, Florida, as reported by CBS News. According to locals, this is not something that has happened before in the area.

"I normally just worry about the undercurrent taking me and paying attention to that but now I'm going to have to be looking out for a fin over the top of the water now — that's scary," said beachgoer Alexandria Matty.

The tourist, a man in his 40s, collapsed on the sand after making his way to shore, giving onlookers a scare. Fortunately, he is "recovering well" after undergoing surgery, per CBS News.

What's happening?

Sharks do not typically attack humans, but it may become more common if we don't take the proper steps to protect them.

When people get too close to wildlife, the animals can feel threatened or provoked. Since many wild animals are not accustomed to human interactions, they can react unpredictably and may attack.

On the contrary, some wildlife that have regular interactions with humans or are fed by humans may lose their fear of people. This is not good, because they may eventually expose themselves to a nefarious person who intends to harm them.

Sharks may swim close to shore in search of food. As the planet warms and the oceans become more polluted, sharks may find it necessary to expand their territory in order to find sufficient resources.

In addition to a lack of food, there has been a reduction in oxygen in the deeper parts of the ocean, which may be driving the animals closer to shore.

Why is it important to protect shark habitats?

Sharks, in particular, play a critical role in maintaining balance for the health of our oceans. These animals capture and store carbon, which helps moderate the temperature of the planet.

Sharks are apex predators, so they help control the populations of other species, which in turn supports the health of coral reefs and seagrass beds. Maintaining a balanced ecosystem helps the biodiversity of the ocean. When the ocean is balanced, it helps all of the plants and animals as well as people who rely on it for their livelihood.

What's being done to protect sharks and their habitat?

While the tourist saw no advance warning the shark was in his vicinity, according to CBS News, experts recommend being aware of our surroundings and not interrupting wildlife, protecting ourselves and the natural behaviors and habitat of the sharks.

We can also take steps to reduce pollution and waste as well as use clean energy sources in order to slow the warming of the planet so that the sharks can continue to thrive in deeper waters.

Hollywood Beach local Charlie Doran said: "I see sharks all the time and never has there been an attack."

We can hope that this incident was isolated.

