Calm by day, territorial by night: Why hippos in Africa need extra space after dark

A wildlife safari shared footage of the animals, which seemed calm, but gave a stern warning.

While hippos can appear calm in the day, that's not the case at night. A wildlife safari shared footage of the animals, which seemed calm, but gave a stern warning.

What's happening?

Hodophile_adventures (@hodophile_adventures) shared a video of hippos submerged in an African river. The caption read: "Hippos may appear calm and gentle, but they are among Africa's most powerful and territorial animals."

The post described water as more than a place to rest during daylight: Hippos stay in rivers and lakes because the water shields their sensitive skin from strong sun and heat. Their feeding period starts as the light fades, when they move ashore and may travel considerable distances overnight to graze.

Why does it matter?

A calm scene can sometimes create the false impression that a species is slow-moving, harmless, or approachable.

That matters for travelers because hippos become especially active as daylight fades and can be highly territorial, whether people are visiting parks, staying near waterways, or joining safaris in a hippo habitat.

What can I do?

If you ever encounter hippos while traveling, the safest move is to admire them from a substantial distance and follow local guidance.

Animals that appear still in the water can become dangerous quickly if they feel crowded or threatened.

Extra caution is especially important around rivers, lakes, and shorelines at dusk and after dark, when hippos may be leaving the water to feed.

Travelers should avoid treating social media footage as a cue to get closer for a better photo or video.

Choosing responsible tour operators can make a major difference as well. Guides and lodges that emphasize wildlife-safe viewing distances, clear rules around waterways, and education about animal behavior help reduce risk for both people and animals.

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