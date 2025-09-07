  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists stunned after spotting elusive creature in unexpected location: 'One of the rarest'

"Finding a male is exciting, but we hope to find larvae or adults that indicate long-term breeding success."

by Leslie Sattler
"Finding a male is exciting, but we hope to find larvae or adults that indicate long-term breeding success."

Photo Credit: iStock

A conservation team in Missouri just found one of North America's scarcest insects, WRIC reported.

Scientists spotted a male Hine's emerald dragonfly in June on private property in Bollinger County. This marks the first time anyone has documented the federally protected insect in that county.

The team made the discovery while conducting regular monitoring activities in a spring-fed marsh. The location is more than 30 miles east of any other known habitat for these insects in Missouri.

This breakthrough means scientists have identified what could be a new breeding ground for the species. Only about 30,000 of these dragonflies exist globally, which means that each new habitat discovery is crucial for the insect's future.

The Missouri population has particularly valuable genetic diversity compared to populations near the Great Lakes, making this find even more important for conservation efforts.

For local communities, protecting these insects safeguards the fragile marsh systems that clean groundwater and reduce flood risks. The dragonflies require precise conditions to thrive, including shallow water areas with crayfish burrows, which makes them strong indicators of wetland health.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

The vivid green insects with yellow stripes act as natural pest controllers. They also feed birds and other animals. Adults typically appear in June, flying near the specialized wetland habitats where they reproduce.

If you want to help protect these rare insects, support local wetland conservation efforts. If you spot unusual dragonflies near springs or wetlands, report your observations to your state conservation department immediately.

"The Hine's emerald dragonfly is one of the rarest dragonflies in North America," said MDC Natural History Biologist Steve Schell in a press release, per WRIC. "It wasn't known from Missouri until 1999 and since then has only been documented from a handful of eastern Ozark counties."

"Finding a male is exciting, but we hope to find larvae or adults that indicate long-term breeding success," Schell added.

Do you worry about the longevity of EV batteries?

For sure 💯

Not really 🤷

Not at all 🙅

I've never thought about it 🤔

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x