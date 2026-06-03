Visitors climb cliff to escape approaching bear after chaotic encounter on crowded mountain trail

One witness said he and his sister came across a man yelling who was too upset to calm down.

Hikers on Montana's Grinnell Glacier Trail reportedly were forced to scramble up a cliff after a bear encounter sparked panic on the path, raising fresh concern in Glacier National Park after the park reported its first fatal bear attack in more than two decades earlier this month.

The trail has since been temporarily closed while park staff respond to the incident and assess the area.

Glacier National Park said a "surprise encounter involving a hiker and a bear" took place on the Grinnell Glacier Trail on Thursday, according to an email from park spokeswoman Autumn Sifuentes to Cowboy State Daily. National Park Service personnel and emergency responders were dispatched to the scene, and officials closed the trail pending further review.

Cowboy State Daily reported that officials did not immediately say what kind of bear was involved, how large it was, or whether the hiker was injured.

One witness, hiker Devin Dufrene, told SFGate that he and his sister came across a man yelling about a "bear attack." He reported that the man was too upset to calm down, and with trouble reported farther up the trail and a bear coming from the opposite direction, the siblings climbed the cliffside and waited for it to pass.

The reported encounter came less than a month after 33-year-old Anthony Pollio of Florida was found dead near a trail in Glacier in what the park described as its first fatal bear attack since 1998.

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This has already been an unusually active stretch for bear encounters across the region. In May alone, two brothers were badly injured by a grizzly near Old Faithful in Yellowstone, an Idaho hunter shot a charging grizzly in what wildlife officials called self-defense, and a runner in British Columbia was injured by a black bear with cubs.

Experts told Cowboy State Daily that Glacier's bears are not necessarily more aggressive than bears elsewhere. Instead, the park's dense vegetation, rugged terrain and heavy trail use can create the kinds of conditions in which people and bears suddenly find themselves face to face.

National parks are bear habitat first, but crowded trails, fast-moving hikers and visitors who may not expect wildlife at close range can increase the odds of a dangerous surprise encounter.

Trail closures and alerts from park staff are meant to protect both people and wildlife after a close encounter.

Experts say prevention often comes down to giving bears every possible chance to detect people before anyone gets too close. That means hiking in groups, making noise, staying alert in thick brush or around blind corners, and keeping bear spray accessible instead of buried in a pack.

They also advise slowing down if visibility is poor, avoiding headphones, scanning ahead and remembering that black bears can be dangerous too, especially if they are surprised or near cubs.

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