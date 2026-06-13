Hiker spots rattlesnake swallowing bright blue collared lizard in Texas state park

"Thought that rattler was hanging out with a stuffed animal."

A Texas hiker at Palo Duro Canyon State Park came across a western diamondback rattlesnake eating an eastern collared lizard, with the prey's bright blue coloring making the scene easy to spot near the trail.

What happened?

The hiker posted the sighting as a two-photo sequence on Reddit.

"I was out hiking today at Palo Duro Canyon State Park in Texas and spotted this Western Diamondback just off trail with a meal," they wrote. "The blue from the Eastern Collard Lizard caught my eye and then I noticed the snake."

One photo shows the rattlesnake locked onto the head of the vivid blue lizard beside the trail. In the second image — taken after the original poster returned from their hike — the snake has nearly finished swallowing it, and only the lizard's bright tail is still visible, like a piece of spaghetti waiting to be slurped up.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



After circling back later, the hiker wrote: "I finished the hike and doubled back to check the aftermath, and was fortunate enough to see the ending of the feast (second picture)!"

The OP added that the snake stayed so focused on feeding that it never rattled, and it seemed young, which fits with the fact that juvenile rattlesnakes are more likely to eat lizards.

Why does it matter?

Western diamondbacks are native predators that help keep ecosystems in balance, and sightings like this can suggest a park still supports healthy food webs. Palo Duro's rocky canyon habitat is a natural fit for both rattlesnakes and collared lizards. The snake was "just off trail," along a recreational path that cuts through the same habitat where predators hunt and feed.

As more people hike and move through wild spaces, close encounters can become more common because people are entering places where animals already live. That can raise risks for hikers and wildlife alike, especially if people get too close, panic, or try to interfere.

What are people saying?

Commenters focused on the lizard's color and were impressed that the OP was able to capture this wild scene.

"So cool. That collared lizard is… was beautiful," one person wrote, and another Redditor said: "Thought that rattler was hanging out with a stuffed animal."

Others joked about the scene. "Looks like a real-world Pokémon," one commenter wrote, while another imagined the snake saying: "Just pretend I rattled, I don't have the energy."

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