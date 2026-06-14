Hiker's photos show 11 venomous snakes, including a pile of nearly invisible copperheads

A hike through Shenandoah National Park in Virginia turned into a real-life camouflage test after one visitor shared photos of venomous snakes blending almost perfectly into the scenery.

The hiker posted nine photos to Reddit of the hidden snakes, writing, "1 hike, 3 rattlesnakes, 8 copperheads, 1 northern ringneck snake, 3 red backed salamanders. Try to find the snakes in the landscape pictures 7 (1 rattlesnake), 8 (2 rattlesnakes), and 9 (a pile of copperheads)."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



While the earlier images show the snakes up close, the others revealed how easily they disappear into the landscape, including one shot with a pile of copperheads hidden in plain sight.

Across the set, timber rattlesnakes and copperheads appear both in detail and from a distance, with the wider frames showing how closely their patterns match the rocky, leafy forest floor.

Commenters responded with a mix of amazement and unease. One wrote, "Awesome and simultaneously my worst nightmare. Thanks for sharing."

Another said, "Their natural camouflage is so unbelievably good. Took me a while to find the hidden ones."

One especially observant viewer even added, "I counted 10 copperhead individuals but can only confirm 9 heads."

Popular trails, expanding outdoor recreation, and the steady flow of people through wild spaces mean humans are more often entering habitats that animals have long used for basking, shelter, and hunting.

In many cases, it is not that wildlife is seeking people out; rather, people are spending more time in wildlife territory.

That overlap can raise risks for both sides. A startled hiker may get too close without realizing it, while a snake may be threatened simply for staying still. Leaf litter and rocky overlooks can also conceal animals in plain sight.

If you are hiking in snake country, slowing down is one of the simplest ways to stay safe. Scan the trail ahead, look carefully around rocks and logs, and avoid placing your hands or feet anywhere you cannot clearly see first.

It also helps to give any snake plenty of space. Do not attempt to move it, touch it, or get a closer photo than the situation safely allows.

Keeping pets close and staying on established trails can also reduce the chance of a surprise encounter. Parks also support safer coexistence through signs, education, and habitat protection.

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