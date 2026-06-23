Hiker bitten on ankle by copperhead is found, rescued half a mile into Kentucky trail

Snakebites often happen when people move through the animals' habitat, especially at night when visibility is low.

An overnight trail rescue unfolded in Kentucky after a hiker was bitten on the ankle by a copperhead.

What happened?

The hiker said they were on the Auxier Ridge Trail when a snake bit their right ankle. LEX 18 News reported that the call came in from Tunnel Ridge Road at about 1 a.m. Saturday, prompting a response from Powell County Search and Rescue and Powell County Emergency Medical Services.

Working with Powell County 911 Dispatch, responders reached the hiker about half a mile into the Double Arch Trail, LEX 18 News reported. The person was then taken from the area and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The rescue team shared a safety reminder for anyone facing a similar situation in the backcountry: "If you experience a snakebite in the wilderness, remain calm, move a safe distance away from the snake, dial 911, and stay on the line until emergency personnel reach you."

Why is it important?

Copperheads are venomous snakes commonly found in Kentucky, and while their bites are rarely fatal when proper medical care is available, they can still cause serious pain, swelling, and other complications that require prompt treatment.

Snakebites often happen when people move through the animals' habitat, especially at night when visibility is low and it is easy to step too close without noticing.

Precautions include staying on marked trails, wearing sturdy boots, carrying a flashlight or headlamp, and staying alert for animals that may be hard to spot.

What are people saying?

Commenters on Powell County Search and Rescue's Facebook post shared their own copperhead sightings and tips for encounters.

"I don't know the circumstances of this incident, but it is a good time to emphasize close-toed footwear and headlamp use. I love my Chacos, but I don't walk outside in them after dark. Copperheads are abundant throughout the region," one user advised.

Another person said: "Night hiking in copperhead territory is dangerous. Long pants and gaiters are a must."

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