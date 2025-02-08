Hiker sparks debate with photo of dangerous behavior in national forest: 'I'll use my own best judgment'

One avid hiker had a classic picture to share to r/coloradohikers from a popular local park.

"Visited Maroon Bells for the first time today and it was beautiful!" the original poster said. "Went out to West Maroon Bells Pass and back. Long day! Here is the first photo I took. Is it a [rite] of passage to see someone deliberately ignore signage at Maroon Bells?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Sadly, we have seen hikers ignoring the signs at this exact same spot time and again. Some commenters openly supported this kind of behavior. "I'll use my own best judgment if there's a sign that says not to go there but it's just bare rock behind that point," one commenter said. "I'll f****** walk on the rocks if I want to because I'm a free f****** person."

Tragically, this sort of attitude is not uncommon. While a single individual walking beyond a fenced area at a park might not seem like a big issue, the trend of hikers continually going off-path has the effect of eroding the ecosystem they're passing through. Where a human might just see "bare rock," wildlife could see potential habitat for mating or feeding — provided there isn't a steady stream of human traffic disrupting the area.

Sure enough, the Forest Service offers clear guidance around straying off designated paths in the Maroon Bells: "You can help protect this area by staying on trails, especially through meadows and tundra, and not short cutting trail switchbacks."

If the Reddit community's replies to this photo are any indication, it seems like Coloradans are prone to laying the sarcasm on thick.

"What a truly unique angle he shall have," the top commenter said."There are so few photographs of Maroon Bells, we need more photographers to break whatever rules they see for the protection of nature so that we don't forget what the scenery looks like," another said.

