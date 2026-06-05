Glacier trail shut down after grizzly bursts from snowfield and breaks hiker's arm

Other hikers nearby provided medical aid and called for help after the bear moved away.

A hike in Glacier National Park turned dangerous last week when a grizzly bear charged a visitor on the Grinnell Glacier Trail, breaking the man's arm and prompting officials to close the route.

According to the Daily Inter Lake, park officials said a 32-year-old hiker was injured around noon on May 28.

The man was on a snowfield about 3.5 miles up the trail when he and the grizzly apparently surprised each other. Park officials said nearby rushing water had kept both from noticing the other sooner.

The bear then charged.

Other hikers nearby provided medical aid and called for help after the bear moved away. Park dispatchers received an SOS alert, and the injured hiker was flown by medical helicopter to Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell.

The trail remained closed as of Tuesday while staff assessed whether it was safe to be reopened.

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The attack came just weeks after a fatal bear encounter May 3 on the park's west side. Including that case, Glacier has had 12 deadly bear attacks in its history.

In this case, the encounter was described as a surprise, and surprise encounters are often among the most dangerous.

Natural features such as snowfields, dense vegetation, streams, and blind corners can reduce visibility and mask sound, increasing the chances that both humans and wildlife will react suddenly.

Such encounters can lead to injuries, lasting trauma, and even death. Bears involved in conflicts may also face closer monitoring or euthanasia.

Officials did not indicate whether they would take any steps involving the bear.

Glacier National Park advises visitors to stay alert; not wear headphones; travel in groups; and make noise near streams, thick vegetation, and blind corners, where bears may not detect approaching hikers.

The park also recommends carrying bear spray, keeping food and other scented belongings secured, and reporting any bear encounter to staff once it is safe.

If encountering a bear, officials advise to avoid sudden movements, speak in a steady voice, and back away slowly.

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