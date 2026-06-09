Hiker in 'complete shock' after spotting rare snake species on busy trail

"The odds of actually running into one of these guys is so low."

A hiker's routine walk on a trail turned into an unforgettable wildlife encounter after they spotted a rare snake in the middle of a busy path — and moved it out of harm's way before it calmly rested on their arm.

What's happening?

In a Reddit post on r/reptiles titled "Extremely rare snake sighting!," the hiker said they came across their "favorite wild snake for the first (and probably only) time" in their life while walking a trail in Sonoma County.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The poster identified the animal as a San Francisco garter snake and said the federally endangered species is estimated to have 1,000 to 2,000 individuals remaining in the wild.

"The odds of actually running into one of these guys is SO low," they wrote. "So imagine my complete shock when I see this lovely young lady(?) right in the middle of the path!"

"There were lots of folk with dogs and kids out and I did not trust people to not hurt her. She was very easy to just pick up, she was annoyed enough at first to musk me though, and boy are those snakes stinky!"

After picking up the snake and giving it time to settle, the hiker said they released it closer to a nearby pond, which seemed to be where it was headed. They also said they notified California Fish and Wildlife so the sighting could help with conservation tracking.

Why does this sighting matter?

A snake winding up on a heavily used trail shows how development, recreation, habitat loss, and habitat fragmentation can push animals into more frequent contact with people, pets, and roads.

That is especially concerning for a species such as the San Francisco garter snake, which has long faced threats linked to wetland destruction and shrinking habitat.

Healthy ecosystems depend on protecting the places animals need to move, feed, and breed safely. Reporting sightings can also be useful for conservationists trying to track where rare animals still survive.

What are people saying?

Commenters on the post were in awe of the poster's encounter.

"OMG, this is my favorite garter snake," one person wrote, adding that they were "sad to hear they are rare in the wild."

Another called it "an incredible treat to see one in person," while someone else praised the hiker's quick thinking: "Glad this little one was moved out of harms way."

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