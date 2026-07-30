Washington hiker meets a black bear on the trail, and her calm response doubles as a safety guide

"He's just trying to eat and mind his own business."

A black bear sighting can turn a peaceful hike into a stressful situation in an instant.

But one Washington hiker's calm response is serving as a useful reminder that staying composed can help protect both people and wildlife when hiking trails wander through animal habitat.

What happened?

In a video shared on TikTok, content creator Eva Seelye caught a black bear on camera while she and her group were on a trail in Washington.

#bearencounter #hike #washington #mtrainier ♬ original sound - Eva @evaseelye Running into wildlife on the trail is one of the COOLEST parts of spending time outside. If you do encounter a bear, here's what to keep in mind: • Stay calm. Don't scream or run. • Give the bear plenty of space and back away slowly. • Make yourself look larger and speak in a calm, firm voice. • Keep your bear spray accessible • Never get between a mother bear and her cubs. • If the bear doesn't notice you, quietly leave the area. • Store food properly and practice Leave No Trace to avoid attracting wildlife. 126 Most bears want absolutely nothing to do with people. Giving them space and staying calm is almost always the best thing you can do!!! Have you ever seen a bear while hiking? #bear

Seelye narrates the moment in a notably calm voice, telling viewers, "Okay, we got our bear spray out just in case."

She also explains that the bear appeared uninterested in the hikers and seemed focused on foraging.

In the caption, Seelye emphasizes prevention as well as reaction, reminding hikers to secure food and follow Leave No Trace rules so animals are less likely to connect people with food.

If a bear does appear, she advises staying composed rather than screaming or running, speaking in a calm, firm voice, making yourself look bigger, slowly increasing distance, and never ending up between a mother bear and her cubs.

Why does it matter?

An ordinary outdoor moment can quickly become dangerous if humans react impulsively. Running, yelling, crowding an animal, or leaving food behind can all make an encounter riskier for both sides.

Although it can be difficult to remain composed, it is important to avoid overreacting to prevent any risky encounters.

One commenter wrote, "I need your calm energy in the event I see a bear because I'm scared every time lol."

What can I do?

One of the clearest takeaways from Seelye's post is to keep bear spray within easy reach if you're venturing into bear territory.

If you encounter a bear, the priority is to remain calm, use a firm voice, and create ample space between you and the wild animal.

Her caption also breaks down what to do based on the bear's behavior. If it has not noticed you, leave quietly; if it has, step back slowly and avoid sudden movements. She adds that the presence of cubs calls for even more caution, because being between a mother bear and her young is among the most dangerous positions a person can be in.

It also helps to lower the odds of a bad encounter before one starts. Proper food storage, packing out trash, and following Leave No Trace principles can protect hikers while also helping bears stay wild and less reliant on human food.

"We're keeping a good distance," Seelye says in the video. "He doesn't want anything to do with us. He's just trying to eat and mind his own business."

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