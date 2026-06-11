After 25 days of local pressure, residents stopped a highway that threatened mudflats used by a bird with fewer than 500 left

Wetlands also help buffer coastlines, support biodiversity, and sustain natural systems that benefit nearby communities.

Public opposition has helped halt a proposed highway project in southern China that would have cut through coastal mudflats used by tens of thousands of migratory birds, the Good News Network reported.

What happened?

According to GNN, officials in Guangxi, China, approved a highway expansion project in April.

The proposed route would have cut through more than 50 acres of coastal mudflat and mangroves. Scientists have recorded about 20,000 birds from 46 species there, including the critically endangered spoon-billed sandpiper.

Fewer than 500 of these birds are believed to remain worldwide. A recent survey counted only 14 spoon-billed sandpipers in the area the project targeted.

Backlash over the proposed project quickly grew online, gaining support from students, birdwatchers, and conservation groups around the globe.

The project was put on hold after scrutiny escalated through May. GNN reported that the site received a visit from a central environmental inspection team on May 9.

After a month-long review, authorities said investigators had concluded the original environmental impact review conducted for the project lacked a "scientific basis." GNN stated that authorities then suspended the expansion.

Why does it matter?

Mudflats and mangroves in the project area serve as resting and feeding grounds for migratory birds traveling enormous distances. When those habitats disappear, animals that return to the same wetlands yearly can lose a crucial part of their migration route.

Wetlands also help buffer coastlines, support biodiversity, and sustain natural systems that benefit nearby communities.

What's being done?

The next question is whether local authorities can identify a route that improves transportation without destroying a site used by rare migratory birds.

While the suspension remains in place, officials are weighing alternative routes and public objections related to damage to birds and wetlands.

Regardless, this is one instance of many where people sharing their opinions helped the environment. No matter how big or small it is, taking action in your own community can make a difference as well.

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