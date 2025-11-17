Reality TV star arrested after being found in contempt by federal judge: 'Repeatedly and willfully violated'

It's far from an isolated incident.

Reality TV star David "Heavy D" Sparks was arrested on Oct. 7 for contempt of court after failing to satisfy court-ordered fines and mandates, Entertainment Weekly reported.

U.S. District Judge Robert J. Shelby characterized Sparks as having "repeatedly and willfully violated" court orders, according to the publication.

In 2017, Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment (UPHE) filed suit against Sparks' Diesel Power Gear LLC, according to Court Listener, resulting in Sparks owing $851,000 to the federal government and Utah for extensive violations of the Clean Air Act.

Unfortunately, Sparks is not a "one-off." Between 2011 and 2021, EPA enforcement programs resulted in 20,000 judicial and administrative cases across the country.

Because he is a reality TV star, the Sparks case gained more attention, but it is far from being an isolated incident. Volkswagen, Walmart, Diamond Eye Manufacturing, Exxon, Duke Energy, and many more were a part of the EPA's 10-year tally.

This case also serves as an example. As a small LLC, Sparks' Diesel Power Gear company was responsible for vehicular emissions modifications that released pollutants at 30-plus times higher than standard vehicles, according to ABC News.

Even a small business operation can have outsized negative impacts on the environment, especially in terms of public health and wildlife. Black diesel exhaust belching out of a tailpipe is not healthy for anyone or anything to breathe.

Regulations played a role in Sparks' arrest, but the damage was done, and Sparks made it clear that Diesel Power Gear and associated LLCs were not going to abide by the initial 2020 ruling.

Repeated violations and disregard for legal rulings should carry serious consequences. However, vigilance is no good without action. Staying informed, reporting violations, and advocating for environmental enforcement where appropriate is crucial.

Politics begins locally, and engaging in community actions, reducing personal footprints, and promoting sustainable choices changes minds via "lead by example" principles.

Most people want a cleaner, safer future for everyone, but the Sparks case proves that not everyone is on board, nor are many businesses. The EPA's current list of civil cases is disheartening, but it serves as an example of what can be done to help reverse the damage.

According to Reed Zars, the UPHE attorney, as quoted by ABC News, "The court's ruling confirms that citizens and Utah's vehicle emission testing programs can work together to stop the tampering of emission controls in motor vehicles."

