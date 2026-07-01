A sprawling heat dome could roast 2 dozen US states through July 4, with some cities topping 100 degrees

"People who mind the heat will be very uncomfortable if they don't have air conditioning."

A large heat dome is expected to build over much of the central and eastern United States, and in some cities, the mix of heat and humidity could drive feels-like temperatures above 110 degrees.

What's happening?

AccuWeather reported that more than two dozen states could be stuck under the dome setup for days, with temperatures widely reaching the 90s and in some areas climbing above 100 degrees.

"People who mind the heat will be very uncomfortable if they don't have air conditioning," AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Duffus said.

The forecast points to an extended stretch of intense heat in several major cities.

Chicago could see four to five straight days at 90 degrees, while St. Louis may stay in the 90s for at least eight consecutive days. New York City and Philadelphia are also expected to face strong heat waves around the Fourth of July holiday.

Parts of the East may see temperatures reach 100 degrees.

Why is this concerning?

When humidity is high, sweat does not evaporate as easily, making it harder for the body to cool itself and increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. That danger is especially acute for older adults, young children, and people with respiratory conditions.

Nighttime may offer little relief as well. AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham warned, "There may be many more where record warmth occurs at night," with some major cities potentially not dropping below 80 degrees.

This can be particularly dangerous because it gives homes, people, and infrastructure very little time to cool down before the next day's heat returns.

What can I do?

If you expect to be outside before or during the holiday weekend, drink plenty of water and make a point of taking breaks in air-conditioned indoor spaces, designated cooling centers, or the shade, AccuWeather advised.

Pets often need protection too. Keep them indoors during peak heat, make sure they have fresh water, and avoid daytime walks on hot pavement that can burn their paws.

Relief may begin to arrive in parts of the East around or just after July 4 as the jet stream shifts and storm activity increases. But until then, many communities will need to treat the heat as a serious weather hazard.

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