Scientists sound alarm after disturbing discovery in dolphin brains: 'This is a warning signal'

Electronic waste is causing significant damage to marine ecosystems, according to The Guardian.

What's happening?

A new study has shown that chemicals from digital displays have been found in endangered dolphins. Worse still, this bioaccumulation suggests these chemicals can end up in human food supplies.

Researchers found that the pollutants, liquid crystal monomers, had disrupted genes involved with DNA repair and cell division in humpback dolphins and finless porpoises. Both of these species are endangered. While the LCM chemicals were primarily found in the blubber of these dolphins, researchers also detected them in one especially concerning location.

"The presence of LCMs in their brains is a major red flag," report author Yuhe He said, per The Guardian. "If these chemicals can cross the blood-brain barrier in dolphins, we must be concerned about the potential for similar effects in humans who are exposed through contaminated seafood or even drinking water."

Why is e-waste important?

Electronics contain some of the highest concentrations of toxins of all waste that ends up in landfills. These toxins leach into the soil and nearby water supply, posing health risks to people and wildlife alike. The costs of this damage can work out to $78 billion annually, according to one tally.

What's being done about e-waste?

Luckily, LCMs are used in older liquid-crystal displays. The electronics industry has largely shifted to LED technology. Researchers are still hoping their findings will advance meaningful regulation.

"This is a warning signal," said He, according to The Guardian. "If we wait until the damage to human health is fully proven, it will likely be too late. Acting now on e-waste regulation is about preventing a future public health crisis."

You can do your part by keeping your functioning electronics in use for as long as possible and disposing of them with reputable recyclers when they reach the end of their life.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.