Officials thrilled after new law triples major protections: 'We couldn't be more delighted'

"Want to see it flourish and thrive."

A new law will nearly triple the areas under protection at New Zealand's largest marine park.

The Conversation reported that the New Zealand Parliament passed the Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Bill into law.

New Zealand's Department of Conservation called the new law the "most significant increase in marine protection in over a decade."

The law will extend two existing marine reserves. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the no-take zones prohibit the removal of natural or cultural resources.

There are also 12 high protection areas which, per The Conversation, will allow for "restoration activities and provide for customary practices of tangata whenua." Additionally, five seafloor protection areas will safeguard habitats on the seabed.

"Yesterday, the bill passed into law, and we couldn't be more delighted," Hauraki Gulf Forum Co-Chair Nicola Rata-MacDonald told Waatea News. "We're one big sea village in Tāmaki that loves this moana and want to see it flourish and thrive."

Areas under protection have risen from 6% to 18%, as The Conversation detailed. However, there are also some downsides to the new law. While fishing in these areas will be restricted, commercial ring-net fishing will still be allowed in some cases.

Commercial fishing often results in the endangerment of marine animals. Per the International Fund for Animal Welfare, bycatch refers to marine life that becomes unintentionally entangled in commercial fishing equipment.

Research from 2020 cited by the International Fund for Animal Welfare found that dolphin populations have declined by up to 80% in the Indian Ocean due to commercial fishing. Sea turtles and sharks are among other species impacted by bycatch.

Overfishing, habitat destruction, and pollution have been the biggest threats to marine species in the past, according to a study published in the journal Current Biology. More than 1,300 marine species are listed as vulnerable, endangered, or critically endangered.

A Facebook post from the Department of Conservation about the new law received hundreds of reactions from users.

Some were happy with the progress, while others sought even greater protection for marine life and habitats.

"At last good news from the government!" one commenter said.

"Commercial fishing needs to go," another commenter wrote.

