Wildlife biologist comes eye to eye with a harpy eagle in Brazil

In new footage from Brazil, wildlife biologist Forrest Galante (@forrest.galante) captures one of the world's largest raptors at unusually close range, but the most important part of the scene is in the nest: a pair of harpy eagles is breeding, with the female sitting on eggs — a notable conservation milestone for a species still facing pressure in the wild.

Galante recorded the birds at Instituto Onca Pintada and shared the video on Instagram.

What happened?

Viewers get a rare near-nest look at both harpy eagles in Galante's clip.

While standing below them, he says, "Look at this right here, eye to eye with a harpy eagle. … What you can see is up there is the male, and I really hope he doesn't decide to swoop at me. … In the nest right there is the female sitting on eggs."

Because the species still faces significant pressure in the wild, a successful nesting in human care carries added conservation importance. That is notable with harpy eagles, which are among the largest raptors on Earth.

These birds rely on expansive, healthy habitat, broad territory, and substantial prey sources, so fragmented or degraded landscapes can make survival much harder.

In the clip, Galante describes the species as "such an important animal to breed, an animal that's struggling in the wild for its conservation efforts and requires such virgin habitat and territory and huge prey sources."

Why does it matter?

A predator that requires extensive territory, intact habitat, and abundant prey can reflect the condition of the broader landscape around it.

One commenter shared, "When I was a kid, homeless in Peru, I rescued a hawk and got into falconry. A few months later, I met some falconry friends, and one day we went to this very mysterious bird of prey breeder. Turns out it was the guy who breeds and rescues rare birds, one of which was a harpy eagle, and I got to sit next to an eagle that was as big as me. Fun story."

Public interest in charismatic species can also draw attention to habitat protection, wildlife rescue, and breeding efforts that support conservation goals.

What's being done?

The nest underscores how patient and resource-intensive care for vulnerable wildlife can be.

Captive breeding is not a substitute for protecting wild habitat, but it can play an important supporting role. It can help maintain populations, deepen scientific understanding of species' needs, and give conservationists more tools as wild animals face mounting pressure.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.