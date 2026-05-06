Cruise passenger speaks out amid deadly hantavirus outbreak: 'All we want right now is to feel safe'

"If you're seeing coverage about this, just remember that … this isn't something happening somewhere far away."

Fear and uncertainty are mounting aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius, where three deaths and a suspected hantavirus outbreak prompted strict isolation measures and an international health response. The vessel is anchored at Cape Verde, and passengers are not allowed to disembark.

One passenger on the ship shared a video describing the situation as deeply personal and still unfolding, as officials investigate possible links among the cases and decide when those needing care can leave the vessel, according to the BBC.

Jake Rosmarin, a Boston-based travel influencer, took to Instagram on Monday to share his perspective aboard the MV Hondius. "What's happening right now is very real for all of us here," he starts off. "There's a lot of uncertainty, and that's the hardest part. All we want right now is to feel safe, to have clarity, and to get home."

With news spreading about the hantavirus outbreak aboard the cruise ship, Rosmarin pleads with the public to think of the people being affected. "We're not just a story, we're not just headlines — we're people with families, with lives, with people waiting for us at home," he remarks.

In a separate post, Rosmarin issued somewhat of an apology for worrying viewers, as his first post was an emotional statement. He wrote, "Right now, the priority is making sure those who are sick receive the care they need, as well as getting to a place where we can safely disembark and access medical support."

He credits Oceanwide Expeditions, which operates the ship, and the crew members aboard for how they are "handling a very difficult situation with care."

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"Everyone onboard is doing okay, and the focus continues to be on keeping everyone safe and informed."

Three passengers aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship have died, and now four other people have fallen ill, one of whom is in critical condition, showing symptoms of the rare disease, according to the World Health Organization.

The WHO stated Monday that laboratory testing confirmed two cases of hantavirus, with five other suspected cases.

According to a timeline released by the WHO, the situation has been developing for weeks.

For individuals watching this unfold, the situation is a stark reminder of the risks of zoonotic diseases.

"Human Hantavirus infection is primarily acquired through contact with the urine, faeces, or saliva of infected rodents or by touching contaminated surfaces," the WHO reports. "... Although uncommon, limited human to human transmission has been reported in previous outbreaks of Andes virus (a specific species of hantavirus)."

The severity of hantavirus infections vary depending on the global region, with a case fatality rate of <1-15% in Asia and Europe and up to 50% in the Americas.

This situation also highlights how public health investigations often move in stages: identifying possible cases, testing, tracing connections, and coordinating with local and international authorities before major decisions are made.

"So if you're seeing coverage about this, just remember that there are real people behind it and that this isn't something happening somewhere far away. It's happening to us right now," Rosmarin concludes.

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