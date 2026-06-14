Rare beaked whale washes ashore after sharks tear off part of tail

"The report was of shark bites and of an animal that was bleeding."

Hanauma Bay shut down earlier this month because a rare whale stranding created a safety concern after an injured marine mammal bled into the water near shore.

Researchers identified the animal as an adult female Blainville's beaked whale. It was discovered alive on the beach on the evening of June 6 but later died from severe injuries caused by sharks.

What happened?

Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve was closed as a precaution while responders worked along the shoreline. Officials said the incident left a large amount of blood in the water, though the upper viewing areas stayed open.

Dr. Kristi West, director of the Health and Stranding Lab at the University of Hawaii, said, "The report was of shark bites and of an animal that was bleeding." She added, "A good portion of that animal's tail fluke was removed by sharks."

Hawaii News Now reported that by the time a veterinarian arrived, West said, the whale had already died. She estimated it was about 13 and a half feet long and weighed roughly 1,500 pounds.

Researchers said Hawaii sees about 20 whale and dolphin strandings each year involving around 20 species. This case drew added attention because strandings of Blainville's beaked whales are unusual, and the last reported Hawaii stranding of that species was about a decade ago.

Why does it matter?

The immediate concern was public safety. Hanauma Bay is a major destination for swimmers, snorkelers, and families, so officials moved quickly once the blood in the water created potentially dangerous conditions.

Rare marine mammal deaths can offer a glimpse into ocean health. Strandings often prompt researchers to take a closer look at the pressures marine mammals face.

Scientists often examine whether vessel traffic, underwater noise, fishing gear, pollution, or other human-linked stressors may have weakened or disoriented an animal before a fatal event, even when a wild predator is involved.

What's being done?

Before deciding whether Hanauma Bay could reopen, lifeguards reevaluated conditions, according to the city's Department of Parks and Recreation. Officials also said they are working with state, federal, and Ocean Safety agencies following the incident.

Researchers have completed an external examination of the whale and are now carrying out an internal one. Those findings could help clarify whether the shark wounds were the full story or whether other factors contributed to the stranding.

As West put it, "What's so rare about this event is that it's a Blainville's beaked whale. Beaked whales strand much less frequently." She added, "We have our humpback whales that we're all pretty familiar with, our spinner dolphins and about 18 other species that kind of fall in between."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.