A concerning paradox is playing out along coastal city's battered shores: 'It is very alarming'

There is a paradox playing out in a coastal city in Pakistan. Gwadar has too much water but not enough: Rising sea levels mean more saltwater is washing on shore, but an ongoing drought has led to a lack of freshwater.

What's happening?

Rising sea levels on our overheating planet are producing larger and more powerful waves that can push water further inland along coastlines. Summer monsoon winds that blow along Pakistan's coast are helping to push saltwater onshore in places like Gwadar.

"Waves have become more violent due to the rising sea temperatures and eroded beaches," Gwadar Development Authority's deputy environment director Abdul Rahim told the Associated Press. "The tidal actions and patterns have changed. Hundreds of homes have been washed away. It is very alarming."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that the sea level in the coastal town of Karachi has risen by nearly eight inches between 1916 and 2016. If that rate continues, the sea level there will climb by at least two inches between now and the end of 2040.

There may be plenty of water from the Arabian Sea making its way inland, but there isn't enough freshwater needed for many of the country's crops.

Pakistan's agricultural sector suffered during a winter that produced nearly 70% less rainfall than average. A drought in the country reduced rainfall by 40% compared to the average from September through the middle of January, according to Pakistan's Meteorological Department per the Express Tribune.

Why are rising sea levels in Pakistan concerning?

Gwadar is just one example of a coastal city being impacted by rising sea levels. It is happening worldwide as warming oceans melt more glaciers.

"In 2023–2024, widespread marine heatwaves associated with record ocean temperatures impacted ocean processes, marine species, ecosystems and coastal communities, with economic consequences," according to a recent article in the journal Nature Climate Change. "Despite warnings, interventions were limited. Proactive strategies are needed for inevitable future events."

According to NOAA, the global average sea level has risen around eight to nine inches from 1880 through 2023. More meltwater from the world's glaciers and ice sheets, along with the thermal expansion of our warming oceans, are both contributing to the increase in seawater levels.

The global mean sea level rise in 2023 reached nearly four inches above the levels seen in 1993, making it the highest annual average since satellites started keeping records two decades prior.

Scientists have reported the extinction of a local plant species in the Florida Keys as a result of rising sea levels. Officials in Northern California have warned residents that significant environmental changes are coming, as water levels rise along the West Coast. In fact, many U.S. coastal states — and of course areas around the world — are vulnerable to sea levels that are rising more rapidly.

What's being done about rising sea levels?

Cooling our planet and slowing the rate of sea level rise can only be achieved by significantly reducing the amount of heat-trapping gases emitted into our atmosphere. This will require speeding up the transition from dirty energy sources to renewable options.

We can all help at home by unplugging "energy vampires," using more efficient inductive stoves, and installing solar panels. And we can inspire others to act by learning about critical climate issues and talking about them with friends and family.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.