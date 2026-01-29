Officials make incredible discovery after noticing large footprints in forest — here's what they found

Gujarat has joined an exclusive club of Indian states that host lions, tigers, and leopards after wildlife officials confirmed a tiger is now living in the Ratanmahal Wildlife Sanctuary.

According to The Economic Times, a forest camera caught a photo of the large striped cat in February after patrol staff noticed unusually large footprints during their rounds.

When the prints appeared too big to belong to a leopard, officials reviewed the footage and spotted the tiger in images snapped during the early hours of the morning.

This sighting marks a remarkable comeback for the species in the region. Back in 1992, Gujarat dropped off India's tiger count after a 1989 survey turned up footprints but no actual animals.

Now, after decades without a confirmed population, the National Tiger Conservation Authority has added Gujarat back to its official tally.

The return of tigers to this part of India could benefit both wildlife and local communities. Tigers help keep forests healthy by regulating prey populations, and this protects vegetation and supports cleaner waterways. Thriving tiger habitats often boost eco-tourism, and nearby villages see new jobs and income as a result.

Wildlife experts with the national authority studied the sanctuary and determined that Gujarat offers a fitting home for these animals. Their assessment included recommendations for habitat improvements that could support a growing population over time.

Modvadia noted that his department is actively working to build better conditions for tigers across Gujarat.

If you want to support tiger conservation, consider donating to organizations working to protect wild habitats or advocating for stronger wildlife corridor protections in your own community.

