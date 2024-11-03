Scientists make remarkable decision to save bird species from extinction: 'We have a responsibility'

Sometimes, the most innovative solutions come when we think outside the box — or, in this case, outside the native habitat. Scientists have found an inspiring way to save one of the world's rarest tropical birds by giving it a fresh start in a new home — a practice known as assisted migration, according to the Washington Post.

The story begins in a surprising place: a shipping container in Kansas, where dedicated wildlife experts are preparing a group of blue-and-orange Guam kingfishers for an incredible journey. These striking birds, known as "sihek" in the local Chamorro language, are extinct in their native Guam due to invasive snakes introduced around World War II.

Instead of giving up on these remarkable creatures, scientists are introducing nine carefully raised birds to Palmyra Atoll, a predator-free island paradise located 3,600 miles from Guam. The new location has plenty of food, perfect forest habitat, and most importantly, zero snakes.

For Guam's Indigenous Chamorro people, the sihek is deeply woven into their identity.

"I feel as if all of my ancestry in the past is so in tune with this bird," Yolonda Topasna, a program coordinator at the Guam Department of Agriculture who is Chamorro, told the Washington Post. "[We] are one."

Biodiversity helps keep our ecosystems healthy to support life on Earth. Now, this program's success could open doors for protecting other endangered species threatened by changing environments.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"This is something that's happening more and more, that will happen increasingly in the future as we keep changing the planet," said John Ewen, a senior research fellow at the Zoological Society of London.

"We're the ones that made them disappear," added Erica Royer, the dedicated aviculturist who helped raise the birds, per the Post. "We have a responsibility to do everything we can to try to get them back [into the wild]."

As she watched her flock prepare for their new life, she added, "It's surreal. Very excited to see them in a wild environment."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.