Grizzly cub walks on hind legs, then appears to get scolded by mom on Alberta road

A roadside video filmed in Alberta, Canada, shows a grizzly bear family near a stopped vehicle, and a brief moment when one cub rose onto two legs before its mother appeared to check the behavior.

The footage is drawing attention for capturing both the beauty of grizzlies in the wild and the reality of sharing space with large animals in bear country.

What happened?

Kananaskis, Alberta, is known for sweeping mountain scenery between Calgary and Banff National Park, and for the wildlife that travels through the same areas visitors do, including grizzly bears, moose, lynx, and other animals.

Photographer Rocco Rennie told For The Win: Outdoors, a USA Today website, that he filmed the viral clip while driving to a hiking trail early in the morning and came across the group.

"We were on our way to a hike in Kananaskis around 8 a.m., and we saw them so I pulled over and took the video," he said. "And after our hike, we saw the same family of bears being moved by a parks truck. I'm assuming they didn't want them there."

In the viral clip, the mother grizzly bear is traveling down an Alberta roadway with three nearly full-grown cubs, while a nearby driver waits for the family to pass. In the footage, one cub rises upright on their hind legs and moves toward the car stopped on the side of the road.

A few seconds later, the mother bear turns back to look at that cub, giving the impression that she is putting a stop to the display before the family continues.

Why does it matter?

Human infrastructure shapes how wildlife moves through its own habitat.

Roads cut across natural areas, create edges, and often become the path of least resistance for animals traveling long distances. The bears were likely using the road for the same reason people do: It's easier to walk there.

That overlap can be dangerous for everyone involved. Mother grizzlies are highly protective of their cubs, and any perceived threat can escalate quickly. Slow down, stay inside your vehicle, and give wildlife plenty of space.

Repeated close encounters with people can increase stress and raise the risk of conflict.

In heavily visited areas near Banff, where millions of travelers pass through surrounding bear habitat, even respectful wildlife viewing can put added pressure on animals.

What are people saying?

The City of Calgary Culture Instagram posted the video, and commenters loved that the mom seemed to stop her cub from showing off.

"I said quit showing off son," one person joked.

"Mama like stop revealing our secrets!" another quipped.

Multiple commenters speculated that the footage might be AI-generated; however, Rennie told FTW this was his footage and sent the outlet multiple clips. In one clip, a yellow tag is reportedly visible on the mother's left ear, indicating that she's known to local rangers.

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