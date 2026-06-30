Canada hiker and dog fend off grizzly that circles, stalks, and charges

A video from Canada is drawing attention online after a routine walk became a frightening standoff when a hiker and her dog had a close encounter with a grizzly bear — one of North America's most powerful wild animals.

Over the course of what TMZ described as a tense couple of minutes, the footage shows the bear circling the pair and making repeated rushes toward them.

What happened?

According to TMZ, the video was later shared on Instagram by a friend of the woman involved. In the clip, the grizzly comes within "about a couple feet away" while the hiker yells repeatedly in an effort to drive it off.

TMZ reports that the shouting does not send the animal away. Instead, the bear rises onto its back legs to show its size, then continues to move around and charge — the woman and her dog are able to keep it at bay, and it eventually leaves.

#canada #alberta ♬ original sound - cbsnews @cbsnews A woman who was hiking with her dog escaped a scary encounter with a grizzly bear in Alberta, Canada. Video shows her yelling and making loud sounds as the bear charged at them. According to the Canadian adventure business that posted the footage, the woman was walking in a known grizzly habitat with no bear spray - and was only carrying a bear bell, which they advised against. They said bears are "curious about dogs" and shared the video to stress the importance of carrying bear spray. "This could have been prevented," the group said. "She was unprepared and/or poorly informed — and should have known better." #grizzlybear

The Instagram caption also included a warning for hikers: "Always carry bear spray in prime grizzly country. Always."

Why does it matter?

The encounter is a reminder that human-wildlife conflicts are becoming a more visible part of daily life in some regions. As more people hike, camp, and live near bear habitat — and as roads and development continue to fragment wild spaces — the likelihood of tense encounters can rise.

Dogs can add another layer of risk. Wildlife experts often warn that bears may react defensively if they feel threatened or surprised, and the presence of a dog can escalate that tension. Moments like this can also reflect the growing overlap between human recreation and wildlife territory.

In bear country, carrying bear spray, keeping dogs under control, making noise on trails, and giving wildlife plenty of space can help reduce the risk of encounters.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.