Wildlife photographer captures surprising differences between fishing grizzlies

"Every bear has its own personality that requires a different approach."

Paul Nicklen's latest Instagram pictures capture grizzlies at a river crossing where the same task — catching fish — looks different from bear to bear. The post contrasts the calm, methodical presence of adults with the looser, more playful energy of younger animals.

What happened?

In a recent Instagram post, Nicklen (@paulnicklen) shared a set of grizzly photos centered on individual differences. Rather than presenting the bears as behaving alike, the sequence highlights how each animal handles the river and other parts of life in its own way.

In the caption, Nicklen wrote that "every bear has its own personality that requires a different approach." That idea runs through the images, from cubs staying close together and older young bears moving with more urgency as they learn to fend for themselves, to bears that press deeper into the water by "dunking their noses while keeping their ears above the surface."

The largest males, by contrast, appear low and steady in the current, waiting for the right moment to strike.

Why does it matter?

There is an environmental story in the background as well. Fishing grizzlies depend on healthy rivers and reliable food sources. Thriving habitats support biodiversity and help shape public conservation priorities.

Nicklen also wrote that "patience is really all you need to line up the shot."

What are people saying?

Nicklen framed the post as a look at temperament as much as behavior. In his words, "The largest males patrol the rivers with steady, deliberate confidence, waiting for fish to cross their path before they strike," while other bears take a more active, nose-first route through the water.

He drew a similar distinction between younger bears at different stages, writing, "Cubs still too young to venture out alone offer a brief window of tenderness," while "newly independent bears demand faster shutter speeds and sharper reflexes as they race along the river."

The photos beautifully capture moments in a bear's daily life, and the commenters appreciated Nicklen bringing that world to them.

One person wrote, "As someone who has lived in suburban apartments, and only walked in parks where squirrels and deer are the wildest things I see — the vitality of your photography simply steals my breath."

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