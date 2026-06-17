L.A. Zoo unveils endangered zebra foal, its first born there since 2019

His stripe pattern is unique to him, giving the foal his own identifying markings.

A male Grevy's zebra foal born this spring at the Los Angeles Zoo has begun appearing before visitors after spending several weeks off-exhibit with his mother.

What's happening?

It is the zoo's first Grevy's zebra foal since 2019, and officials say he is expected to begin regular exhibit appearances next week if weather conditions allow, according to KTLA.

"This is an exciting birth for the Zoo and for the entire animal care team," said Dominick Dorsa II, Director of Animal Care, per KTLA. "It's been quite some time since we've had a Grevy's zebra foal at the Zoo, and now guests will be able to see the behaviors of a juvenile zebra that they may have not experienced before."

The species is the largest of the zebras. Adult males can reach about five feet at the shoulder and weigh nearly 1,000 pounds, while females are usually about 10% smaller.

His stripe pattern is unique to him, giving the foal his own identifying markings.

In the wild, Grevy's zebras typically live 12 to 13 years, while those in captivity may live 22 to 30 years.

They are native to scrub-grassland regions of southern Ethiopia and northern Kenya.

Why does it matter?

Grevy's zebras are endangered. There are likely less than 2,000 that remain in the wild after a 54% decline over the past 40 years.

That drop has been tied to habitat loss, unregulated hunting, disease, and predators.

What's being done?

The foal's birth bolsters the North American Grevy's zebra population and gives zoo visitors another opportunity to learn about the species and the threats it faces in the wild.

"This birth not only helps support the Grevy's zebra's population in North America, but it will undoubtedly help educate guests about this important animal," said Dorothy Belanger, Curator of Mammals, per KTLA.

Belanger continued, "Guests visiting the Zoo will have the unique opportunity to observe this young animal and build a connection with the species. We're thrilled for this new zebra and how it will help shape the minds of our guests and hopefully inspire them to be a part of the conservation of wildlife and nature."

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