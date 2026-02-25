  • Outdoors Outdoors

Country's beloved tradition threatened by growing global problem: 'We have large parts of our culture that we're losing'

"If we don't start with the children, we can't really do anything."

by Calvin Coffee
For more than 1,000 years, sled dogs have pulled hunters and fishers across the Arctic ice in Greenland; but that tradition is now melting away, and one man is determined to save it.

Photo Credit: iStock

For more than 1,000 years, sled dogs have pulled hunters and fishers across the Arctic ice, and one man is determined to save those traditions as the ice melts away.

Jørgen Kristensen grew up in northern Greenland, where his stepfather's dogs became his closest companions. At age nine, he took them out on the ice alone to fish. That bond shaped everything. 

He went on to become a five-time Greenlandic dog-sled champion and now runs a company bringing tourists into his icy homeland to share its beauty while sounding the alarm about what's disappearing, according to the Associated Press.

Sea ice once acted as a frozen highway, connecting Inuit communities across Greenland, Canada, the United States, and Russia. This past January in Ilulissat, roughly 186 miles north of the Arctic Circle, there was none. Kristensen's sled bounced over bare earth and rock instead, the first time he could remember no snow or ice in the bay in the warmest January on record.

In the 1980s, winter temperatures there regularly hit minus-13 degrees Fahrenheit. Some days now reach 50 degrees Fahrenheit. The Arctic is warming nearly four times faster than the rest of the world — due to human activity — and Greenland's sled dog population has halved over the past 20 years to around 15,000 and is still falling.

But this isn't just a local phenomenon. The nearby Sermeq Kujalleq glacier has retreated 25 miles over Kristensen's lifetime. It is one of the fastest and most active glaciers in the world, according to UNESCO, and it is contributing to rising sea levels from Europe to the Pacific Islands, according to NASA.

Kristensen's response is to teach. On every tour, he explains that Greenland's glaciers are as ecologically vital as the Amazon rainforest. He believes reaching the next generation matters as much as anything.

"If we don't start with the children, we can't really do anything to help nature," Kristensen told the Associated Press. "We can only destroy it."

His work reflects a broader movement across Greenland, where community members and researchers are creating programs to reconnect youth with Inuit traditions before that knowledge disappears.

"If we lose the dog sledding, we have large parts of our culture that we're losing," he said. "That scares me."

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider