Scientists puzzled by new phenomenon witnessed on Greenland ice sheet: 'We haven't observed anything like this before'

The study reveals there's still a great deal for scientists to learn about.

Researchers were surprised and alarmed to learn of a strange development in Greenland that took place more than a decade ago.

What's happening?

As New Scientist reported, a massive eruption of meltwater from a subglacial lake punched through Greenland's ice sheet in 2014. The discovery bucked conventional wisdom regarding how meltwater disperses from Greenland's subglacial lakes.

"We haven't observed anything like this before," Malcolm McMillan of Lancaster University explained. "We know that lakes beneath Greenland drain. But what we've never seen before is this fracturing and the water actually erupting through the surface of the ice sheet."

The chance discovery came after a review of satellite imagery revealed a massive crater in the ice sheet. Researchers theorized that water pressure built up and burst through the ice over 10 days in summer 2014.

Why is the development such a concern?

The study reveals there's still a great deal for scientists to learn about Greenland's receding ice sheet. Even the awareness of those subglacial lakes is a relatively new development in the scientific community.

After Antarctica, Greenland holds the most ice cover in the world. Planet-heating air pollution from dirty energy sources is causing a massive and unsustainable loss of Arctic ice. Research by NASA indicates rising global temperatures are resulting in a 12.2% loss every decade. In 1980, Arctic sea ice covered 7.5 million square kilometers. By 2024, that figure had dropped to 4.3 million. This results in rising sea levels, more and worse extreme weather events, and the loss of critical habitats for wildlife.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

What's being done to preserve Greenland's ice sheet?

While the study exposes troubling developments, the insights gained are invaluable for forming future climate policy. There are calls for research into radical geoengineering solutions to buy more time for the polar ice caps, but those will require several years of intense study before they can come to fruition, according to UChicago News.

Everyone can help the broader effort by raising public awareness, communicating the urgency with loved ones, and adopting clean energy.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.