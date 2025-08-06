Scientists discover surprising cause of massive flood that unleashed more than 20 billion gallons of water: 'It was so unexpected'

Scientists were left perplexed by the impact of an undetected flood in Greenland that occurred over a decade ago. The findings are raising as many questions as answers.

What's happening?

Unknown to researchers at the time, Greenland experienced a major flood in 2014 when over 24 billion gallons of water burst through an ice sheet 300 feet thick. As Live Science reported, this is the first known instance of meltwater breaking through the ice. The discovery was recorded in a study published by the journal Nature Geoscience in July 2025.

The study's lead author, Jade Bowling, said in a statement released by Lancaster University: "When we first saw this, because it was so unexpected, we thought there was an issue with our data. However, as we went deeper into our analysis, it became clear that what we were observing was the aftermath of a huge flood of water escaping from underneath the ice."

The phenomenon confounds existing assumptions that meltwater flows to the base of the ice sheet from the surface and then out to sea. The study indicates that the water can move in the opposing direction.

Why is the discovery concerning?

The research shows that there's a great deal we don't understand about Greenland's rapidly diminishing ice cover. It was only recently that scientists became aware of the existence of subglacial lakes beneath Greenland's ice sheet.

Another researcher from Lancaster University, Amber Leeson, said the study was surprising in many ways: "It has taught us new and unexpected things about the way that ice sheets can respond to extreme inputs of surface meltwater, and emphasised the need to better understand the ice sheet's complex hydrological system, both now and in the future."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Greenland is home to the largest ice sheet in the world after Antarctica. Because of planet-heating pollution caused by human activity, that crucial ice is being lost at a ruinous rate of 33 million tons every hour. This leads to rising sea levels and more intense extreme weather events; in essence, increasing global temperatures are akin to "steroids for weather."

What's being done about Greenland's ice sheet melting?

The study provides key insights and highlights the urgency of taking decisive action to reduce harmful pollution and slow the loss of vital sea ice. The efforts begin with raising awareness and having valuable conversations with friends and family.

We can all contribute to the broader effort by embracing clean energy and pressuring our elected officials to do more.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.