Hundreds evacuate after 80-foot-tall flames rage toward major capital city: 'Exceptionally dangerous'

A wildfire that produced 80-foot flames caused people to evacuate Athens during the peak tourist season.

As the Washington Post reported, hundreds of firefighters tried to control the "exceptionally dangerous" wildfire during one of the hottest and driest summers in Greece's history.

What's happening?

Greece's wildfire burned in two main areas, including dense forests with limited accessibility. Emergency alerts were issued urging residents in many parts of Athens and the suburbs to evacuate. At least 670 firefighters and 27 teams of wildfire specialists used more than 180 vehicles and 32 aircraft to put out the flames.

The fire burned residential homes and ancient ruins throughout the region. Firefighters have been injured in the line of duty, while residents are being treated for smoke inhalation in hospitals.

Why is Greece's wildfire concerning?

This is the prime season for wildfires in Greece, but the fires are becoming more common and severe each year. With the global climate shifting to hotter and drier weather, wildfires like this one are becoming more challenging to control and devastating to people and property.

Beyond the danger of the actual flames, wildfire smoke is increasing air pollution and putting people at risk of respiratory damage, heart disease, strokes, lung cancer, and early death.

Not only are people's lives being threatened by the effects of wildfires in Greece, but Greek culture is also at risk through the loss of priceless artifacts and local traditions. Meanwhile, several species of vultures, golden eagles, and other native animals are losing their habitats and may cease to exist.

What's being done about worsening wildfires?

Fortunately, the Athens wildfire is now under control due to the firefighters' efforts and reduced winds. However, wildfires are still a significant concern in the area and many other places worldwide.

What happened in Greece was by no means an isolated weather incident but rather part of a familiar climate pattern that continues to repeat itself in increasingly powerful and damaging ways.

In response, firefighting efforts are focusing on modern technology, such as drones and AI sensor networks, to monitor and control fires, while builders are using fire-resistant materials in new construction.

On poor air quality days, stay indoors or wear a mask to limit your particulate exposure if you must go outside. Some governments are now working to create clean air centers to help their most vulnerable residents stay safe when air conditions are dangerous due to wildfire smoke.

Ultimately, anything you can do as an individual to avoid contributing to our planet's overheating matters and helps the fight against worsening wildfires.

