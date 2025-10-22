Experts thrilled after catching glimpse of elusive migratory creature — here's what's happening

The Greater Spotted Eagle was recently spotted in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. It is making its annual fall migration to its wintering regions, which include the Middle East, southeastern Africa, and southern Russia. With fewer than 10,000 individuals globally, these rare sightings of the vulnerable migratory bird offer a glimmer of sustained hope.

According to the Khaleej Times, the Greater Spotted Eagle was spotted in the Khor Fakkan Mangrove Reserve and the Wasit Wetlands Reserve in the city of Sharjah, which are welcome refuges for the vulnerable eagle species.

The city's Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) closely monitors endangered species within the emirate, taking swift action to protect wildlife. According to the Khaleej Times, the EPAA raided an illegal wild bird entrapment operation in the Jebel Al-Buhais area last year, confiscating sound-emitting devices that were used to lure and trap wild birds.

Though the Greater Spotted Eagle wasn't identified as a rescued bird species in this operation, their global population numbers are declining due to habitat degradation or destruction, human disturbance, disruption in migratory patterns, and hybridization with the Lesser Spotted Eagle.

These birds are migratory but flock to forest environments near wetlands, preferring wet environments like bogs, lakes, and other bodies of water.

Human activities, including wetland drainage for agriculture or development and deforestation, have destroyed or degraded these natural habitats. Researchers also found that war activity in Ukraine caused these migratory birds to deviate from their migratory routes, flying almost 53 additional miles compared to normal to complete their migration journeys, per the Smithsonian Magazine. Along their migration journeys, these birds may collide with man-made objects like power lines, wind turbines, or cars, threatening their survival rates.

These disturbances, along with increased human-wildlife encounters, which force the Greater Spotted Eagle to abandon their nests early, impact the breeding success of this vulnerable eagle species, keeping its population numbers from growing.

Bird hobbyists who document these rare sightings of the Greater Spotted Eagle and where they disperse help conservationists understand and gauge the population health of this vulnerable species.

Trail cameras are also helpful in monitoring the population health of endangered species without intruding on wildlife habitats. The data these cameras collect can give greater insight into conservation and rehabilitation efforts, protecting and promoting species biodiversity, improving human food quality and availability.

