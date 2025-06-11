Town celebrates population recovery of unique bird that draws a crowd with mating dance: 'It all works out pretty well'

"You see the males, and you can't help but just think these are some of the most beautiful birds in the country."

A fascinating bird has made a remarkable comeback in Colorado, reported 9NEWS.

Just decades ago, Colorado's greater prairie chicken population had plummeted to 600 birds, putting the species on the edge of disappearing from the state altogether. The small town of Wray on Colorado's Eastern Plains refused to let this happen.

Today, more than 10,000 prairie chickens call Colorado home thanks to collaborative efforts between locals and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The recovery program focused on protecting the birds' natural habitat while creating educational opportunities for visitors.

For Wray residents, the recovery of prairie chickens has created an eco-tourism opportunity. Visitors from across the country travel to town each spring to witness the birds' elaborate mating displays at sunrise. Local businesses and ranchers benefit from the economic boost.

The return of a healthy prairie chicken population helps maintain the grassland ecosystem these birds call home. Their presence supports biodiversity across Colorado's Eastern Plains, creating a more resilient environment that helps other wildlife species and larger agricultural communities.

If you're interested in wildlife conservation, the prairie chicken's story shows how community involvement makes a real difference. Local ranchers, tourism operators, and wildlife biologists collaborated to create viewing opportunities to fund ongoing conservation efforts.

The recovery also demonstrates how conservation can enhance rather than compete with agricultural land use, creating partnerships benefiting farmers and wildlife.

Duke Tufty, who traveled from Oregon to see the birds, described the emotional impact of witnessing them to 9NEWS: "You see the males, and you can't help but just think these are some of the most beautiful birds in the country."

Tufty also noted that seeing the living birds was far more powerful than seeing preserved specimens.

Local rancher Pete Wilson appreciates how the conservation effort naturally fits rural life.

"Birders are interesting folks, and they don't like a lot of people around either," Wilson joked. "So it all works out pretty well."

