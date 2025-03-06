  • Outdoors Outdoors

Community alarmed after resident shares unsettling images of local shopping center: 'Total disregard and disrespect'

by James Anthony Bell III
Photo Credit: Reddit

Littering is perhaps the most widespread form of pollution. Yet, its environmental effect is often underestimated compared to more extreme dangers like air pollution.

However, littering can be just as, if not more, destructive to the natural world, especially in examples to the degree that this user on the r/Glasgow subreddit documented in a post.

"Another litter post...but I've been wondering for a while who is ultimately responsible for the upkeep of the Great Western Retail Park (my local supermarket is there so I go there fairly regularly). I've raised numerous tickets to the council about litter in the area," they wrote in the post.

The post shows a slideshow of various pieces and bits of garbage scattered throughout the retail park, with plastic bottles, cardboard boxes, old electronics, and more left behind bushes and shrubs and even under walkways.

Understanding the effects of littering on the environment is just one step in addressing the larger issue of its influence and widespread use. Even one piece of trash can soon become a pile.

"I don't understand how someone can just drop litter. Total disregard and disrespect to the place we live. It's not difficult to hold onto something until you find a bin," one user commented.

Watch now: AITA for making my neighborhood look 'trashy'?

Plastics can often entangle, suffocate, or even poison animals that consume them. Once degraded and left out long enough, they can also contaminate local water sources with harmful chemicals and microplastics. The OP expressed disappointment that the issue was not being addressed quickly enough by local authorities responsible for the area's upkeep.

"You can go through your councillors and local community council, but it will be a long road which will require a lot of effort from you to ultimately get the council to do ... nothing at all," said one commentator in response to a question about who is responsible for maintaining the retail park.

People are already taking matters into their own hands to address the issue of litter, such as the TikTok page Million Little Pieces, which aims to pick up 1 million pieces of trash and has already cleaned up over 200,000 pieces of litter after a year.

However, community members and governments will need to take an active role in tackling the problem, especially in areas where clear issues exist.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




