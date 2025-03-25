Scientists make stunning discovery while studying the deepest lake in North America — here's what they found

It's the second-largest lake in the country, fifth-largest on the continent, and 10th-largest in the world.

The deepest lake in North America is recovering its water level after it reached a record low in 2024.

In February, Great Slave Lake in Canada's Northwest Territories was 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) higher than it was a year prior, as Cabin Radio reported. As of March 7, it had picked up another 5 cm to reach 9.8 inches.

The province's Department of Environment and Climate Change said Great Slave Lake's water level has been "slowly rising since mid-December," per the outlet, though the spring melt will determine where it goes from here.

The lake is named after a group of the Indigenous Dene people. The Dene also call themselves the Slavey when speaking English, per The Canadian Encyclopedia. It's the second-largest lake in the country, fifth-largest on the continent, and 10th-largest in the world.

Humans have lived around the lake, which reaches a maximum depth of 614 meters, for 7,000 years. It has a significant impact on the Mackenzie River and forms the basis of traditional livelihoods and economies, according to the Northwest Territories government.

In 2020, the lake reached its highest level since 1930. But it had been "extremely low" the year before, Cabin Radio reported. Since 2022, the area has been in a drought.

Both the water level fluctuations and dry conditions are common symptoms of the warming planet. The burning of dirty energy sources emits heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere, which envelop Earth like a blanket and contribute to more frequent and severe extreme weather as well as rising global temperatures that disrupt the water cycle.

In the Great Slave Lake basin, water levels are bouncing back but still low. That could again disrupt the barge resupply on the Mackenzie like last year, and higher-than-usual temperatures in January were cause for concern. Winter precipitation was average, and that was expected to continue for a few months for most of the NWT, Cabin Radio reported.

To help stabilize the lake and other climate conditions, we can turn to clean energy sources that don't pollute the environment or lead to planetary warming. Use or install electric lawn equipment and energy-efficient appliances, which can also save you money. Even small steps such as eating plant-based meals, using less plastic, and taking alternatives to personal vehicles can make a big difference.

