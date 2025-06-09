Park rangers make disturbing discovery after bird refuses to leave boat's roof: 'There are so many others out there facing the same danger'

Park rangers in the Philippines recently saved the life of a distressed bird with a plastic drink cap stuck on its beak.

As Palawan News reported, Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park rangers noticed a great crested tern land on the roof of their boat. When it wouldn't fly away, they went over to investigate. A plastic bottle cap had become lodged onto the bird's beak, making it unable to eat or drink.

Fortunately, the rangers saved the bird before it would have otherwise died of starvation and thirst.

Angelique Songco, known as "Mama Ranger," shared on Tubbataha Reefs' Facebook page: "This is just one bird. But there are so many others out there facing the same danger. A single piece of plastic can hurt or kill."

The rangers' story about rescuing the bird from plastic is heartwarming. But it's also a startling reminder about our planet's serious trash pollution problem.

Human activities and our changing climate impact birds' behaviors and threaten their livelihoods. Many species of birds have been dying because of habitat issues, yet they are crucial to the broader food chain and balanced local ecosystems.

In her social media post, Songco reminded people that we share our planet with many other creatures. We must take responsibility for our actions and empathize with all life forms, rather than carelessly trashing our planet.

Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park is a UNESCO World Heritage site that is home to over 600 species of fish as well as many types of coral, sharks, dolphins, and whales.

"Recycle recycle recycle!!" one Facebook user commented on Songco's post. "When will PH take waste disposal seriously!"

Someone else pleaded: "Please, people!!! Cut all round objects, do not throw out any object that is round and uncut!!!"

You can take local action to save birds and other wildlife where you live by donating to wildlife conservation organizations and other climate causes. You can also volunteer your time picking up trash on your own whenever you notice litter or as part of a group cleanup effort organized in your community.

