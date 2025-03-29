Scientists make stunning discovery in remote stretch of the Great Barrier Reef: 'There will be a new generation'

"This is a clear example of how protected areas can also benefit local communities."

A new study demonstrates that marine reserves on the Great Barrier Reef are doing double duty, protecting underwater life while helping fisheries thrive, reported Phys.org.

Nearly half of all coral trout (also known as coral grouper) caught on the Great Barrier Reef come from protected marine areas. These safe havens allow fish to grow larger and produce more babies, which then swim to fishing zones, where they can be caught.

Marine reserves cover just under one-third of the reef, yet they account for over half of coral trout reproduction and just under half of the total catch. On many protected reefs, fish populations are two to three times denser than in fished areas, creating a steady supply of new fish.

The research combined decades of fish surveys, genetic testing, ocean current modeling, and detailed reef mapping to track exactly how fish born in reserves contribute to fishing areas.

This means more sustainable fishing and long-term job security for those in the fishing industry in Australia. Local communities benefit from healthier fish populations without sacrificing their livelihoods.

The benefits spread widely across the reef, which itself is the subject of a multimillion-dollar conservation initiative from the Australian government. The study found that about 95% of reefs receive at least 30% of their baby fish from reserves and that 93% of fished reefs get at least 30% of their catch from protected areas.

"Marine reserves make up less than a third of the reef area, but they account for 55% of coral trout reproduction and 47% of the catch," said Maya Srinivasan from James Cook University.

Michael Bode from the QUT School of Mathematical Sciences added, "By protecting fish populations within these no-take zones, we not only safeguard biodiversity but also guarantee that there will be a new generation of fish on the reefs that are open to fishing."

"This is a clear example of how protected areas can also benefit local communities and the economy, as well as the reef's unique biodiversity," Bode said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.