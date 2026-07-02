Heard before it's seen, the gray catbird belts through backyards across the eastern US

Birding does not always require a long hike or expensive gear.

A gray catbird may make itself known from backyard brush before it ever comes into view, thanks to its emphatic, almost conversational song.

Audubon spotlighted the medium-sized bird on Instagram, pointing to its loud voice and its common appearances in backyards across much of the eastern United States and the Midwest.

What happened?

Audubon's Instagram post centers on a photo of a gray catbird with its wings extended while perched on a leafy branch. The image, credited to photographer Sandra Rothenberg through the Audubon Photography Awards, is paired with the question, "Have you ever seen a Gray Catbird?"

In the caption, the organization wrote, "This medium-sized songbird can commonly be found across the eastern United States and Midwest, frequently visiting backyards."

It added that "Catbirds are often heard before they're seen, either flitting about in the brush or perched out in the open, singing proudly and loudly."

Why does it matter?

Gray catbirds are native songbirds, and seeing or hearing them in a yard can be a reminder that even modest green spaces can support local wildlife.

Backyard habitats, such as shrubs, native plants, and freshwater sources, can make a meaningful difference for birds searching for food, shelter, and nesting cover.

Birding does not always require a long hike or expensive gear. Sometimes the most memorable wildlife encounter is the one announcing itself from a nearby fence line or patch of brush.

What are people saying?

Commenters were sharing their experiences with the unique bird.

One wrote, "They bathe in the shallow end of my pond every evening."

Another shared about their relationship with the birds, "Some Catbirds have befriended us, in exchange for raisins — I feel like I'm getting the better bargain."

Overall, people seemed to love these birds.

"My favorite backyard friend!" one person said.

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